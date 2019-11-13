Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

TSE SII traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.77. The company had a trading volume of 147,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,616. The company has a market capitalization of $695.44 million and a PE ratio of 46.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.31. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$3.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sprott from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

