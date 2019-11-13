Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPI. ValuEngine cut shares of Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Spi Energy in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SPI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,016. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. Spi Energy has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Spi Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

