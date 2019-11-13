Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPI. ValuEngine cut shares of Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Spi Energy in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ SPI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,016. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. Spi Energy has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $7.32.
About Spi Energy
SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.
