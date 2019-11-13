SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.96 and last traded at $64.96, 1,559 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 13,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XTN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 916.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter.

