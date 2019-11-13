SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 311.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TFI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. 177,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,617. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $51.43.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

