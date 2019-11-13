SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 227,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,317,000 after buying an additional 95,145 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,132,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,173,891. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $113.42 and a twelve month high of $146.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.81 and its 200-day moving average is $134.44.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

