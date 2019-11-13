SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 31,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 130.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $3,361,000.

DIA stock opened at $276.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $216.97 and a twelve month high of $278.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.647 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

