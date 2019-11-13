Sparkpoint (SRK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37,997.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $142,445.00 and $37,997.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sparkpoint has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00241461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.01460884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00148198 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,201,293,754 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

