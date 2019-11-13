Somerville Kurt F Sells 2,795 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 2.5% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in 3M by 3.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.22 and a 200 day moving average of $168.21. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

