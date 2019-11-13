Somerville Kurt F Has $5.96 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PEP traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.29. 3,194,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,058. The firm has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.33 and its 200 day moving average is $132.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $105.03 and a one year high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

