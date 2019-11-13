Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Short Interest Update

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the September 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SMSI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 599,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,617. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $180.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 0.35. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

