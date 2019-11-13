Smart Sand Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Smart Sand in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Smart Sand’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SND. TheStreet raised Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $5.00 target price on Smart Sand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of SND traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.44. 251,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.18. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.86 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.44%. Smart Sand’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.