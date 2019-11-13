SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SM Energy traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.21, approximately 3,267,161 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,352,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SM Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in SM Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 45,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $125,200,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 2.95.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.