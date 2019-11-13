Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $76,373.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,598,169.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 20,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $1,980,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,692 shares in the company, valued at $7,989,314.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,322 shares of company stock worth $5,285,945. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.99.

SWKS opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $102.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.32.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

