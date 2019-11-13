SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,422,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.49% of SkyWest worth $450,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 106,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 798,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,431,000 after acquiring an additional 80,725 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 764,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 508,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 58.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 132,691 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $600,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,059,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,270 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.58. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.93 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

