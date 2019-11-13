Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sirius XM by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sirius XM by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,690,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,376,000 after buying an additional 714,051 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other news, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,544,198.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,049.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Zaslav sold 77,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $527,124.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,767.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,055,641 shares of company stock worth $14,016,229. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,207,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,045,686. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.