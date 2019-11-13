SIR Royalty Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Shares of TSE SRV.UN traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.56. 62,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$9.69 and a 12 month high of C$16.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 million and a PE ratio of 5.81.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
