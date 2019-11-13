SIR Royalty Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE SRV.UN traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.56. 62,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$9.69 and a 12 month high of C$16.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 million and a PE ratio of 5.81.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.