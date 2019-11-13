Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Trading Up 10%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE) was up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 164,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 234,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 568.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11.

About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

