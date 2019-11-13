Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 36,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,715.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,014,237.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $103,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,049.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $5,472,005. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

