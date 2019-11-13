Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 425 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 243,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,537,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $223.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,133.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,026 shares of company stock worth $22,037,406. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.95.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

