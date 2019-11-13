Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.79. 13,395,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,038,206. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.