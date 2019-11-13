Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,103. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.00. 3,443,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.40 and its 200-day moving average is $207.26. The company has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $169.04 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

