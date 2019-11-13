Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 12,282 Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,282 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 756.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. First Analysis cut BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. 1,731,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Box Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 491.54% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $53,148.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.