Sigma Planning Corp Invests $162,000 in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 38.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 400.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,470,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $23,336,755.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,859,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,932,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $10,022,412.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,977,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,251,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,834,733 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,901 in the last three months.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 8,441,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,163,451. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Snap from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

