Short Interest in Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) Rises By 20.2%

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.65 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xunlei by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xunlei by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,731 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Xunlei by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Xunlei by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123,234 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.