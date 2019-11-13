Short Interest in Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) Rises By 20.2%

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.20.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.65 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.
Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.