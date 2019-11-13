Short Interest in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Rises By 17.5%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 871,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,124. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $502,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $210,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $3,217,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $440,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

