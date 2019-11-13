Short Interest in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Rises By 17.5%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 871,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,124. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $210,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $3,217,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $440,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.
Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.