Short Interest in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Declines By 12.2%

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 604,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $144.56. 113,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,989. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $111.12 and a one year high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.23. The company has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4,936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 224,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 219,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,058,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,183,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9,705.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

