Short Interest in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Grows By 14.1%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,810,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 12,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,784.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,370 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 238.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 810,550 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,667,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $21,620,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.