Short Interest in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expands By 59.3%

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the September 30th total of 141,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 26,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,179. The firm has a market cap of $738.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $119,533.50. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.