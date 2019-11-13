Short Interest in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Rises By 349.2%

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a growth of 349.2% from the September 30th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 40,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,966. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Genprex has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genprex will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Genprex at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

