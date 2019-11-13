Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Rises By 28.7%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the September 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 186,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.57.

XELA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Nomura cut their target price on Exela Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on Exela Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

