Short Interest in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Drops By 18.9%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter.

DRH traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,702. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

