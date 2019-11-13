Short Interest in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) Increases By 44.3%

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the September 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CBS.A stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $41.55. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. CBS has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBS.A. ValuEngine raised CBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered CBS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

