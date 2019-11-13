Short Interest in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Rises By 12.4%

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,939. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Carrols Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

