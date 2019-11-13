Short Interest in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Grows By 12.7%

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE CPT traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.01. 13,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.30. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $83.67 and a 1-year high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. DA Davidson lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

