Short Interest in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Increases By 36.0%

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 852,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.19. 318,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $1,150,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,467 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,722,000 after purchasing an additional 192,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,353,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Blucora by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,733,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 789,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Blucora by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

