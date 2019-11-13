Short Interest in Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Increases By 20,100.0%

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 20,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Arts-Way Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Arts-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Arts-Way Manufacturing stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 21,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,058. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter.

Arts-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Arts-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arts-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.