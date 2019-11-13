Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expands By 75.4%

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the September 30th total of 798,300 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

ABUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 65.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 27.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABUS stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.