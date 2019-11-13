Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Drops By 40.0%

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,705 shares of company stock valued at $53,282 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 1,527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 54,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

