Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PFD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. 13,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 89.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 111.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

