Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.49. The stock had a trading volume of 338,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,116. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $112.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

