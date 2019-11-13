Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 199 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,798,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.99.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $123.02. 1,614,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average of $110.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

