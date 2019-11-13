Shoe Carnival Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,204 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,069% compared to the typical volume of 103 call options.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 target price on Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. 3,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $532.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.79. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $268.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

In related news, Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $235,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,520.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $31,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after buying an additional 120,168 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.