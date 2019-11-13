SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,567 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 51.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 212.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 92.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

WAT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.39. 409,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $255.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.77.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13. The firm had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $472,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,491. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

