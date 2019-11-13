SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,113,000 after purchasing an additional 991,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,527,000 after purchasing an additional 286,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,345,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,267,000 after purchasing an additional 83,476 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,152,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,791,000 after purchasing an additional 444,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,101.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Leon David A. De acquired 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,871. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.