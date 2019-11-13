SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,918 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

BlackRock stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.57. The stock had a trading volume of 334,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,382. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

