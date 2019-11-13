SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

COHR traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.81. The stock had a trading volume of 178,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,621. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.76. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $173.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.12 million. Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.