Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

SCI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.78. 641,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $5,114,163.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,645 shares in the company, valued at $49,753,324.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $2,372,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,904,787.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,797 shares of company stock valued at $25,851,253. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 14th that allows the company to buyback $246.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.