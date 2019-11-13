SemiLEDs (LEDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,752. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.57.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SemiLEDs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

