Selfwealth (ASX:SWF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Selfwealth Ltd (ASX:SWF)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), 75,444 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

In other news, insider Robert Edgley acquired 215,000 shares of Selfwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,540.00 ($23,787.23).

SelfWealth Limited offers an online share trading services in Australia. It also provides online investor community portal services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Surrey Hills, Australia.

