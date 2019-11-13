Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Stock Price Up 30%

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) rose 30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 58,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 70,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Searchlight Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCH)

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.